Dean Huijsen has provided further insight into his departure from Juventus in the summer. The club continues to face scrutiny over its decision to sell the young defender, and the move remains a topic of debate among fans, particularly given Juventus’ current struggles in defence.

Huijsen made a bold decision to join AS Roma on loan during the second half of last season, seeking the opportunity to play under José Mourinho. His determination impressed Juventus, and he was given game time before Roma parted ways with Mourinho. Upon completing his loan spell, Huijsen returned to the Allianz Stadium with hopes of securing a place in the first team. However, newly appointed manager Thiago Motta opted to sell him instead, bringing an unexpected end to his time at the club.

Now playing for Bournemouth in the Premier League, Huijsen has been in excellent form for the Cherries. His performances have attracted interest from top clubs, with Liverpool, Arsenal, and Real Madrid all reportedly monitoring his progress. Meanwhile, Juventus continue to grapple with defensive issues, making the decision to sell him appear increasingly questionable in hindsight.

The transfer has prompted significant discussion among supporters, many of whom struggle to understand why Juventus chose to part ways with such a promising young talent. As doubts persist over the rationale behind the move, Huijsen has once again been asked to reflect on his departure. Speaking about the matter, he stated, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Did Juventus treat me badly? Maybe. I went on loan to Roma, I came back, and I can understand that they wanted to sell me or whatever the club needed last summer, but I arrived on the first day after the summer holidays, and they told me I had to go, but that they wouldn’t force me.”

He further added:

“And then yes, they forced me, they made me train alone and things like that. It was a bit bad, also because I had been there for three years, since the U17 days, and I just wanted to have a chance with the Juve first team.”

Given Juventus’ current predicament, retaining Huijsen could have proven highly beneficial this season. His departure remains a contentious issue, with many questioning whether the club made a misjudgement in offloading a player of such potential.