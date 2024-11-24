Legendary Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli was hardly pleased with the club’s performance against Milan on Saturday night.

The Bianconeri entered San Siro without a proper striker, as Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik both succumbed to injuries. Therefore, Thiago Motta decided to rely on Weston McKennie, a central midfielder by trade, as a centre-forward, supported by Teun Koopmeiners.

And while visitors looked solid at the back, the attacking combination proved futile, as they failed to forge dangerous chances throughout the contest which ended in a goalless draw.

Even though Motta defended his team’s display in his post-match comments, the vast majority of the fans weren’t impressed, and Tardelli came out to echo their sentiments.

The 1982 World Cup hero admits playing without a genuine striker complicated matters for the Bianconeri, but it still isn’t enough to justify the hollow display.

“Juventus were missing Vlahovic and it was obvious. Milik wasn’t there either, so there’s a difficult situation upfront at the moment,” noted the 70-year-old in his appearance on Domenica Sportiva via IlBianconero.

“Having said that, Juventus played badly,” insisted the club legend.

Nevertheless, Tardelli didn’t spare Milan either. He felt that the circumstances favored the Rossoneri who wasted an opportunity to beat their rivals in front of their supporters at San Siro.

“Milan played badly as well, so there was nothing to report in particular. We expected much more on the pitch.

“Juventus may have settled for a draw due to their current situation, but the Rossoneri instead threw away another opportunity.”

The former Italy international also suggested that Juventus started the campaign with Vlahovic and an injured Milik because they couldn’t find a striker suitable for Motta’s game.

“Why Juve started the season with only one striker? They had two. But they probably didn’t find the one the coach was seeking.”