“They risk killing the national championship.” Sassuolo CEO slams Juventus and others for joining European Super League

Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has reacted to the decision of Juventus, Inter Milan and Milan to join the European Super League.

The three Italian sides join a group of 12 teams who are breaking away from the UEFA Champions League to make more money.

Juve has remained the top team in Italy for a very long time and they have suffered some financial losses in this campaign.

They are also struggling to qualify for next season’s Champions League and the new competition hands them a guaranteed slot in what should be the biggest club competition in the world.

However, Carnevali says the great responsibility that the breakaway teams have in Serie A means they could jeopardize the existence of the competition if this goes through.

He says there would be a meeting among the 20 teams in Italy’s top-flight today and they would hope to understand more about the development.

“It’s an initiative that was brewing, we have to wait a moment to understand it clearly,” Carnevali told Radio Anch’io Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“In the afternoon we have a meeting in the Lega and we hope that those directly involved will explain well, because we don’t like what’s going on.

“Those who join this project have a great responsibility, they risk killing the national championship.

“We try to understand, but something unpleasant lies ahead. In the League today, there’s great conflict over everything.

“We discussed at length about funds, TV rights. The other day, seven companies sent a letter of no confidence to [Lega President Paolo] Dal Pino, with the possibility of requesting compensation.

“Now, I think that all this has an explanation. We are not doing anything good, we are in a moment of great difficulty.

“The fact that we have lost so much time makes us understand. We have probably also been fooled. Unfortunately, those of us who manage these clubs should be more honest.”