Italian football journalist Ivan Zazzaroni discussed the latest Juventus display in a sarcastic tone, as Thiago Motta’s men once again failed to inspire.

The Bianconeri made it two wins in a row when they edged past Como on Friday night at the Sinigaglia Stadium. However, the manner in which the three points were earned left much to be desired.

The home side was arguably the best team for the majority of the contest. While the contest was still level at 1-1, Federico Gatti won the Bianconeri a much-discussed spot-kick in the final stages of the contest. Randal Kolo Muani confirmed himself as the man of the hour by converting the penalty which proved to be the winner.

However, Juventus remain fifth in the Serie A standings, thus falling short of their minimal objective (finishing in The Top 4). They could also end the day in 6th place if Fiorentina manage to make it two wins in a row against Inter on Monday night.

For his part, Zazzaroni was never convinced of Juve’s choice to appoint Motta in the first place. The Corriere dello Sport editor-in-chief was a staunch defender of Max Allegri last season, and he rarely misses the opportunity to aim a dig at his predecessor.

This time, the journalist mocked those who thought the 42-year-old tactician would be the football equivalent of famous Renaissance polymath Leonardo Da Vinci.

“Thiago Motta must win. Como played very well for 60 minutes, then they ran out of steam and Juve took the three points which is what matters the most,” noted Zazzaroni during his appearance on Pressing via JuventusNews24. “Perhaps we will get to see the good style of play later. But In the meantime, it is the wins you need.

“When Motta arrived in Turin, people thought he was Leonardo da Vinci. He is a coach who has ideas and had one good year with a weak team following a transfer market that I didn’t like.”