“They took everything away from us” – Allegri laments point deduction

At the end of a disastrous campaign, it was only fitting to succumb to a defeat against a main rival in the final home fixture. On Sunday night, Juventus hosted Milan at the Allianz Stadium in a clash that was decided by a solitary goal from Olivier Giroud.

After the final whistle, Max Allegri paid tribute to his players who endured a challenging campaign on all levels.

The Bianconeri manager gives credit to his men who fought against the hardships and injustice suffered this season.

The Livorno native feels that he and his team have been robbed of a deserved Champions League qualification due to the 10-point deduction.