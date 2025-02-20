Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli feels his club paid for the lack of experience on the big stage while admitting that PSV were more determined.

The Bianconeri entered the second leg of the Champions League play-off in Eindhoven with a slim advantage after winning the first leg 2-1 at home. But while they appeared to be in control after the first half, they failed to withstand the pressure after the break when the Dutch champions raised the tempo.

After a 3-3 draw on aggregated, the contest headed to extra-time, and was decided by Flamingo who won it for the home side.

For his part, Locatelli acknowledged PSV fully deserved to qualify for the Round of 16 as they showed more desire and tenacity.

“The pitch doesn’t lie and today they wanted it more than us,” said the 26-year-old in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“They deserved it more than us and that’s what the pitch said. Now we have to look ourselves in the face and take responsibility because it’s clearly a defeat that hurts and we’re exiting the Champions League in a bad way, we didn’t expect it either.”

Locatelli doesn’t think PSV were physically superior, but believes Juventus paid for their lack of experience.

“I don’t think it was even a physical issue because in these games there can’t be a physical decline. They pegged us back with their dribbling and we couldn’t react.

“We must look each other in the face but even in those moments, you can see the experience or inexperience of many of us because in difficult moments the ball burns and that’s when you have to unite more, those are moments that we lack today as we still struggle to react.”