Retired Italian footballer Paolo Di Canio believes the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani has certainly affected Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian bomber has been playing non-stop since the start of the season due to Arkadiusz Milik’s injury ordeal. The latter has been out with a knee problem since June, leaving Vlahovic without a backup for the entire first half of the season.

Many believe that the 24-year-old’s extra shifts have taken their toll on his condition, as he’s been enduring a torrid run as of late.

Therefore, the management responded by acquiring the services of Kolo Muani on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman’s Serie A adventure started in spectacular fashion, already scoring three goals in his first two outings against Napoli and Empoli.

Nevertheless, Vlahovic replied by bagging a goal off the bench on Sunday. The Serbia international had three teammates in support to his right, but opted to go for a long-range shot which beat Devis Vazquez (who should have arguably done better to prevent it).

For Di Canio, Vlahovic’s vigorous desire to score proves that Kolo Muani’s brilliant start has truly affected his morale.

“Yes, Kolo Muani’s goals have affected Vlahovic. They weigh heavily,” noted the former Lazio, Juventus and West Ham striker during his appearance on Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“From the beginning of the year until a few weeks ago, he played non-stop, also because there were some problems. Against Empoli, he came in well, with great intention.”

Di Canio also urged Juventus to remain angry despite their 4-1 victory over Empoli.

“You have to take this victory with anger. They are all rowing in the same direction, they are trying. They are all committed and today until the 60th minute against an Empoli side that managed to put them in great difficulty.”