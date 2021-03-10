“They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it” Capello tears into Juventus flops

Fabio Capello has slammed Juventus’ players for their role in FC Porto’s second goal which eliminated them from the Champions League.

The Bianconeri played more than an hour with a one-man advantage after Porto had a man sent off in the game.

Yet they struggled to break them down. After Juventus had made the game 2-1 and 3-3 on aggregate, they needed to get another goal or more in extra time.

Instead, they allowed 10-man Porto to score again. It was a free-kick which Sergio Oliveira kicked on the ground with Ronaldo and other players in the wall jumping to make it easy for the ball to squirm into the Juve net.

That annoyed Capello who accused the players of making an unforgivable error.

He said in his days, the players who form the wall are chosen and they are always those who aren’t afraid.

“That was an unforgivable error,” slammed Capello in his role as Sky Sport Italia pundit via Football Italia.

“In my day, you chose the players who went into the wall and they couldn’t be someone afraid of the ball. They were scared of the ball and jumped away from it, turning their backs. That’s unforgivable.”

This Champions League exit means the Bianconeri will end this campaign with just the Super Cup and the Italian Cup if they beat Atalanta for the latter.