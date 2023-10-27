Former Italy U21 manager Paolo Nicolato has expressed his support for Nicolo Fagioli and other Italian players affected by the betting scandal.

He previously worked with Fagioli, Sandro Tonali, and Nicolo Zaniolo, all of whom were implicated in the scandal.

Fagioli is currently serving a seven-month ban, while the Newcastle United player, Tonali, has been banned for ten months.

This is a challenging period for Italian football, given that these players are highly prominent and the consequences are significant for their respective clubs.

Nonetheless, Nicolato emphasises his support for the players as they strive to seek assistance and recover from what appears to be a substantial addiction.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“When faced with children’s mistakes, adults must ask themselves questions and reflect on the values ​​they transmit. I am referring to coaches, teammates, managers, families and agents.

“I am sorry, I love all three of them, they have given me great satisfaction, they will always have my support.”

