“They will have a great future” – Roberto Mancini on Fagioli and Miretti

While Juventus have often provided the Italian national team with a block of experienced stars, the club can now offer the Azzurri two of the finest youngsters in the country. Of course, we’re referring to Nicolò Fagioli and his teammate Fabio Miretti.

The two midfielders showcased their prowess once again last Sunday, helping the Bianconeri prevail over Sampdoria in an entertaining affair. Coincidentally, both players provided an assist for Adrien Rabiot.

Therefore, the young pair are now in contention for spots within Italy’s squad. The reigning European champions will begin their Euro 2024 qualifiers by hosting England in Naples on March 23 before playing Malta away from home on March 26.

For his part, Italy manager Roberto Mancini tips Miretti and Fagioli for a great future with the national team, but warns of the stern competition they will face in a packed midfield.

“Miretti and Fagioli will have a great future in the national team, even if we are really covered in midfield,” said the former Man City boss in an interview with DAZN via JuventusNews24.

“It’s the only department where we don’t have problems.”

Mancini was referring to some of the stars that guided Italy to continental trophy two years ago, the likes of Marco Verratti, Jorginho, Nicolò Barella, Bryan Cristante and Manuel Locatelli, plus other important figures, including Milan star Sandro Tonali and Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.