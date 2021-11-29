“They will start scoring” Allegri backs Juventus’ attackers to get back to form

Max Allegri has backed Juventus’ attackers to score goals again soon as the team struggles for form.

Atalanta has just beaten the Bianconeri 1-0, and that result once again shows how Juve is struggling to score goals.

The likes of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala have not scored enough goals to help the club achieve its aims.

Ahead of their next match against Salernitana, Allegri spoke to the media, and he backed the attackers at the club to get back among the goals soon enough.

“The choices on the transfer market were right. We have scored few goals compared to the chances created,” he said as quoted by Football Italia.

“Maybe everything will change tomorrow. But it’s not that they have unlearned how to score. [Paulo] Dybala has goals in his legs, as well as [Moise] Kean.

“They will start scoring and maybe we will see things in a different way.”

Juve FC Says

Juve has some of the finest players in Serie A, and it is surprising that they have struggled as much as they have done so far.

Our attack doesn’t lack quality, and some clubs above us on the league table cannot boast of the calibre of players we have.

This shows that the problem we have now is getting our stars to play together as a team.

That is Allegri’s job, and I hope he can achieve that sooner than later.