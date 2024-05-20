Thiago Motta already has in mind the key Juventus players he’ll build his team upon when he expectedly takes the reins at Continassa.

This evening, the 41-year-old will be in the Bologna dugout when the club hosts Juventus at the Renato Dall’Ara.

However, the Italo-Brazilian could find himself on the opposite bench the next time the two clubs cross paths.

Motta’s contract with the Emilians will expire at the end of the season, so he’ll be free to sign for the Bianconeri who have recently sacked Max Allegri.

The Bianconeri had long identified the young tactician as their favorite candidate for the role.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Motta already knows which Juventus players he’ll be looking to rely upon as pillars for next season.

The first name on the list is Dusan Vlahovic who has been exemplary in interviews, always speaking highly of the club and his teammates.

Then we have Federico Chiesa who would be an invaluable presence in the coach’s 4-3-3 tactical setup.

The former Inter and PSG midfielder is also a fan of Gleison Bremer who has been rock-solid at the back this season.

However, the Brazilian’s stay depends on the offers the club will receive on the market. The 27-year-old has admirers in the Premier League, and chief among them are Manchester United.

Finally, Motta will be keeping a close eye on Juventus youngsters this evening, the likes of Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Iling-Junior.