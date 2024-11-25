Juventus coach Thiago Motta has reportedly identified his old Bologna pupil Jhon Lucumi as the right profile to sign in January.

The Bianconeri are preparing to embark on a mission to add a new defender to the fold in January after losing Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal to season-ending ACL injuries. Hence, Motta has been operating with a depleted defensive department, but reinforcement shall arrive when the market opens.

However, finding the right candidate remains the main hurdle, especially in the middle of the season. Moreover, the cash-strapped Bianconeri cannot afford to splash large sums following their summer signing spree.

Therefore, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. must be very shrewd in their dealings, explains Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo.

The source analyzes the profiles linked with a move to Turin, beginning with Milan Skriniar. The 29-year-old was supposedly desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain due to his lack of playing time. However, he’s now seeing more minutes under Luis Enrique, so his fate has become unclear.

Moreover, Juventus are keeping tabs on David Hancko from Feyenoord and Benfica youngster Antonio Silva. However, both of them could be out of reach due to their clubs’ high asking prices.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Longo also notes that Empoli’s Ardian Ismajli would be a more affordable choice, while Arsenal wantaway Jakub Kiwior remains on the shortlist.

Nevertheless, Motta is reportedly seeking a reunion with Lucumi. While the Juventus manager trusts the choices of the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli, he suggested the Colombian as the right man for the job.

The 26-year-old started his career at his hometown club of Deportivo Cali before making his first landing in Europe at Belgian top-flight club Genk in 2018.

The Colombia international has been plying his trade at Bologna since 2022, making large steps forward during Motta’s reign at the club.

Lucumi’s contract with the Emilians runs until June 2026. Last summer, Bologna requested 15 million euros for his services when Milan came knocking on the door before eventually opting to sign Strahinja Pavlovic. Hence, Juventus should expect a similar asking price.