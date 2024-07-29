Juventus manager Thiago Motta is reportedly keen to work once more with Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

After hanging up his boots in 2018, the Italo-Brazilian began his managerial career at Paris Saint-Germain’s U19 team.

The 41-year-old was in charge of a host of talented teenagers, including Kalimuendo, who has recently surfaced as a transfer target for the Bianconeri.

With Moise Kean already gone and Arek Milik heading towards the exit door, the Italian giants are exploring their options on the market, as they look to find themselves a young and competent striker to serve as an understudy for Dusan Vlahovic.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Motta has requested a reunion with Kalimuendo.

The 22-year-old rose through the PSG ranks before joining Rennes in the summer of 2022 on a deal worth 20 million euros.

The centre-forward has now made a name for himself in Ligue 1, and he’s currently representing France U23 at the Olympic Games.

But as the source explains, Juventus must first work on offloading players – especially Milik – to make room for the Kalimuendo’s arrival.

The young striker scored 10 goals in Ligue 1 last season, in addition to four in the French Cup and one in the Europa League.

His contract with Rennes runs until the summer of 2027, while Tranfermarkt values him at 20 million euros.