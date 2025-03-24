Former Juventus coach Thiago Motta has made his first statement after being shown the door on Sunday afternoon.

The team has been enduring a woeful fall in recent weeks. They were eliminated from the Champions League and the Coppa Italia at the hands of PSV Eindhoven and Empoli respectively in the space of one week. They then endured horrific back-to-back beatdowns against Atalanta and Fiorentina in Serie A.

Therefore, the management decided to wield the axe on Motta’s tenure just eight months following his appointment. Igor Tudor has returned to Turin to serve as a caretaker coach until the end of the season, while the identity of next season’s manager remains shrouded in mystery.

For his part, Motta admitted he endured difficult times at Continassa, but nonetheless wishes the best for the club and its supporters.

“I have lived intense moments, but always faced them with maximum determination and the will to improve every day,” he told ANSA via JuventusNews24.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

“I thank the owners for giving me the opportunity to be part of this great club, the management and all the people at the club who supported me in my daily work.

“I also thank the players for the work and commitment shown since our first day together. I wish the fans and Juventus the best for the future.”

Motta was appointed last summer following his sensational stint at Bologna which yielded a historic Champions League promotion. However, Juventus never truly clicked under the guidance of the 42-year-old who reportedly failed to win the hearts of his players with his distant and cold approach.

He also alienated several players, like Danilo and Nicolo Fagioli who left in January, as well as Federico Chiesa who was omitted from his pre-season plans which forced him to join Liverpool towards the end of the summer transfer session.