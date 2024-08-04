Juventus coach Thiago Motta lifted all doubts regarding his stance on Federico Chiesa, confirming that the latter is heading towards the exit door.

Following the manager’s appointment, many sources in Italian football claimed that the 41-year-old considers the winger ill-suited to his tactical plans.

Motta has now confirmed the notion, first by leaving Chiesa out of the squad for Saturday’s friendly against Brest, and then with his post-match statements.

Following the 2-2 draw in Pescara, the Italo-Brazilian revealed that the management has clarified the situation for the player, bluntly telling him and others that they aren’t part of the technical project.

“Yes, Chiesa’s absence is related to the market,” admitted Motta in his post-match interview with Sky Sport Italia via JuventusNews24.

“This is both for Federico and for the others who remained in Turin, with the exception of Miretti who is injured.

“We made it clear after speaking with all the lads. We have strong players, accustomed to continuity.

“At this moment the club is looking for solutions elsewhere, they must find them as soon as possible for everyone’s sake.”

The list of omitted players also features Arkadiusz Milik, Wojciech Szczesny, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Weston McKennie, Mattia De Sciglio, Filip Kostic, Daniele Rugani and Tiago Djalo.

“We are convinced that we made the right decisions,” added Motta.

“And we are also convinced that we are preparing well for the season. I reiterate what I said and I will not add anything else on this matter.”