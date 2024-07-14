New Juventus coach Thiago Motta has reportedly contacted Federico Gatti to assure him of his place in the squad.

The 41-year-old’s appointment is sparking several changes in the ranks, with the likes of Weston McKennie, Arkadiusz Milik and even Federico Gatti heading to the exit door.

Nevertheless, the Italo-Brazilian manager is apparently planning on utilizing Gatti next season, potentially in a new playing position.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Motta contacted the 26-year-old while the latter is still on vacation.

The defender was part of Italy’s squad in their ill-fated title defense at EURO 2024, but remained an unused substitute. He will thus join the club’s pre-season preparations alongside his international teammates in the coming weeks.

As the Turin-based newspaper reveals, the former Bologna coach called Gatti to explain what he has in mind for him ahead of next season.

The coach is reportedly considering playing Gatti as a right-back rather than his original centre-back position.

The source claims that Motta sees similarities between the Italian and his old Bologna pupil Stefan Posch who is capable of occupying both roles.

The former Frosinone man might not be out of place on the right side. After all, he played on the right side of Max Allegri’s back-three during his first two campaigns at the Allianz Stadium.

The Italy international also displayed a knack for pushing forward on the right lane when the team is on the attack.

Juventus are currently lacking depth in the fullback slots, especially with Mattia De Sciglio tipped to leave the club.