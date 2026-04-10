Thiago Motta remains on the payroll of Juventus, as his contract with the club does not expire until 2027, which explains why the Bianconeri continue to monitor his situation closely.

Motta began last season as Juventus manager, but following a downturn in results, he was dismissed from his role. Since then, he has not taken up another managerial position, despite receiving opportunities to return to coaching.

Several potential roles have arisen, yet none have proven sufficiently appealing for him to accept. As a result, he has continued to receive his salary from Juventus while waiting for the right opportunity to emerge.

Napoli’s Managerial Plans

This situation could soon change, with Napoli reportedly identifying Motta as a leading candidate for their managerial position. The club are preparing for a possible transition in leadership.

Current Napoli manager Antonio Conte is being strongly linked with the Italy national team role. He is believed to be open to taking charge of the national side for a second time.

Napoli are not expected to obstruct Conte should he decide to depart. Instead, they are proactively assessing replacements, with Motta emerging as a preferred option due to his profile and managerial approach.

Potential Return to Management

As reported by Il Bianconero, Napoli considers Motta an ideal fit to succeed Conte if he leaves for the national team role. Their interest signals a potential return to management for the former Juventus coach.

Motta would reportedly welcome the chance to resume his managerial career, particularly in a role of this stature. A move to Napoli would offer him the opportunity to re-establish himself at a high level.

Such a development would also benefit Juventus, as it would bring an end to their financial obligation before the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2027.

Ultimately, the situation remains dependent on Conte’s decision, but Motta’s future could soon take a decisive turn if Napoli proceeds with their plans.