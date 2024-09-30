Juventus coach Thiago Motta could be enticed to unleash a midfield trio that constitutes three summer signings in the upcoming Champions League contest.

The Bianconeri started their European campaign on a high note, beating PSV Eindhoven by three goals to one at the Allianz Stadium on the back of a convincing display.

This Wednesday, they’ll be traveling outside Italy for the first time since the start of the season, as an intriguing battle awaits them on German soil.

Since the start of the campaign, Motta has been consistently tweaking his starting lineup, and he’s expected to do likewise for the clash against RB Leipzig.

According to Calciomercato, the Juventus manager could finally launch the midfield trio that the fans were awaiting in the summer, fielding Khephren Thuram and Douglas Luiz behind Teun Koopmeiners.

These three players cost the Serie A giants a combined 125 million euros in the summer. However, we’ve yet to see them together in the starting lineup.

While Koopmeienrs has already established himself as a regular starter, Thuram and Luiz have each earned a single start thus far, as the likes of Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli and the reinstated Weston McKennie are still earning significant playing time.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman and the Brazilian both did well after coming off the bench against Genoa. Thuram produced the assist for Francisco Conceicao, while Luiz showcased his passing range and helped bring the ball forward with exquisite vertical plays.

So it remains to be seen if the time has finally come for the new trio to combine with one another from the first minute.