According to a report from Tuttojuve, Juventus may receive a significant boost with the potential return of Dusan Vlahovic and Vasilije Adžić for the Bologna clash. The return of these players could offer much-needed reinforcement for a squad that has been stretched thin. Vlahovic’s presence in particular would bolster Juve’s attacking options, addressing a critical need for more firepower as they aim to secure three crucial points.

This match has added intrigue as Juve manager Thiago Motta takes on his former club. Having managed Bologna last season and worked with many of their current players, Motta will be keen to secure a win against his old team. On the other hand, Bologna will undoubtedly aim to thwart their former boss, making this an emotionally charged encounter for both sides.

The stakes are high for Juventus, which cannot afford to drop more points if it hopes to remain in contention near the top of the Serie A standings. The return of key players like Vlahovic could be the spark needed to reignite their season, particularly as they face a Bologna side eager to make their mark. A win would lift morale and ensure the gap between Juventus and the league leaders doesn’t widen further. This is a pivotal moment for the team, and their response could define their trajectory for the rest of the season.