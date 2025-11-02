Former Juventus manager Thiago Motta and the club’s former Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli might soon return to work, albeit at different Serie A clubs.

The two men were at the centre of the Bianconeri’s sporting project that was launched almost 18 months ago. The former Napoli director had even handpicked the Italo-Brazilian manager after deciding to get rid of Max Allegri.

However, neither lasted long at Continassa, as Motta was sacked last March following a torrid run of results (reportedly after an ugly spat with Giuntoli), while the director was relieved from his duties at the end of the season, to make way for the arrival of Damien Comolli, signalling the dawn of a new era at the club.

Atalanta to revive interest in Thiago Motta?

According to IlBianconero, Motta is one of the main candidates for the Atalanta job should the club decide to sack Ivan Juric.

Last summer, the Orobici identified the Croatian as the natural profile to replace his mentor, Gian Piero Gasperini in Bergamo. However, the pressure is mounting on Juric with every negative result, with the most recent occurring in Udine on Saturday.

It should be mentioned that Motta was already considered for the role in the summer, and his name would resurface once more in the case of a managerial change.

This would be a financial boost for Juventus, who currently have three managers and their technical staff on the wage bill, having also sacked Igor Tudor earlier this week and replaced him with Luciano Spalletti.

Cristiano Giuntoli considered for Fiorentina vacancy

On a separate note, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) claims that Giuntoli’s name is being considered by Fiorentina following the shocking resignation of their longtime Sporting Director, Daniele Prade.

The Viola are enduring a catastrophic start to the season, which should spark a major overhaul at the club.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper notes that the idea of bringing in Giuntoli remains in its embryonic stage, as they’re also considering other options, like former Torino and Roma director Gianluca Petrachi.