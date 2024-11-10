Juventus head coach Thiago Motta was full of praise for his team’s display following the 2-0 win over Torino in the Derby della Mole.

The Bianconeri took the lead in the first half when Timothy Weah pounced on the rebound to finish off a play started by Andrea Cambiaso. In the second half, Francisco Conceicao made a big impact coming off the bench, providing Kenan Yildiz with a spectacular assist for the second goal.

Therefore, Motta was impressed by what he saw, crediting his players for having the right approach.

“We approached the match in the right manner, respecting the opponent but wanting to control the game and bring the points home,” noted the 42-year-old in his post-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“We did it throughout the match and we deserved it. It was a special match, we are all very happy and we can now celebrate a great victory for Juventus.”

The former Bologna boss is pleased to have a strong midfield unit at his disposal, insisting that every player will get his opportunity in due time.

“At the moment, Thuram, Locatelli and Koopmeiners are doing well. Khephren came in with great football intelligence, understanding his teammates, and interpreting the role.

“I hope they can further raise their level but we have other players like Douglas Luiz, Fagioli, Adzic and McKennie. I personally like the midfielders a lot, it all starts from there.”

Motta also explained how Nicolo Savona initially joined the first team as a shy youngster before swiftly rising to the plate.

“Savona can achieve great things, but it all depends on him. In the first 10 to 15 days, he was shy and reserved, both on and off the pitch. But Giuntoli and I felt that he had to adapt to the first team.

“Then I remember against Nuremberg when we were in difficulty, he showed his character when he came on the pitch. He continued to train hard and commit himself, every day in training, so the credit goes to him for reaching this level.”

Finally, Motta reveals he remains undecided between watching Inter vs Napoli or tennis star Jannick Sinner on Sunday night.

“I don’t know, I really like Sinner because my daughters watch tennis and asked me if I’ll introduce him to them. I don’t know, we’ll see. Maybe I’ll watch the action on two televisions.”