Thiago Motta regained his serenity and composure after lashing out at Juventus players on Wednesday night following the Coppa Italia exit.

The 42-year-old has often cut a calm and collected figure, but the embarrassing elimination at the hands of Empoli instigated his first major media outburst since joining the club in the summer.

After the contest, the Italian Brazilian tactician told the press he felt ashamed of himself, as should the players following their hollow display. He also berated the Bianconeri stars for lacking the right attitude.

But after a few days of reflection, a much calmer Motta appeared in front of the media on Sunday to preview tomorrow’s Serie A contest against Hellas Verona.

The manager admitted the backlash of the last result wasn’t easy at all, while explaining his anger by citing his great passion towards his players.

“It wasn’t easy, because losing a game the way we did wasn’t simple. But at the same time, our duty is to think about the next game, prepare ourselves, train and be ready to face the next opponent as best we can,” said Motta in his pre-match press conference (via the official Juventus website). “Our opponent tomorrow is Verona, it will be complicated, but at the same time we have great energy and a great desire to transform this anger and prove we are superior.