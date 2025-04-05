Former Juventus manager Thiago Motta has offered insight into the circumstances surrounding Danilo’s limited playing time before the defender departed from the club in January.

When Motta took over at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus were already in the midst of integrating several promising young players into the first team. Among those who emerged strongly under his tenure were Samuel Mbangula and Nicolo Savona. The latter, in particular, impressed Motta and soon became a preferred option in defence, effectively displacing Danilo from the starting line-up.

Despite Danilo’s considerable experience and leadership, the manager’s faith in youth meant the Brazilian struggled to find minutes on the pitch. Reports linking him to a move surfaced during the winter transfer window, with Napoli reportedly interested. Eventually, Juventus made the decision to exclude him from the first-team setup and instructed him to seek a new club.

Danilo spent a period training away from the squad before deciding to return to Brazil to continue his career. His abrupt exit left many fans questioning how the situation was handled. Addressing these concerns, Motta has now broken his silence on the matter.

Speaking to Calciomercato, he said:

“We had a good relationship with Danilo. When he was with us, when he played, he was always our captain. It is clear that other players were emerging like Savona, who I had seen very well. It was an important competition that Danilo always accepted in the best possible way by training and trying to do his best. These are competitions, in the team, that I have always favoured because it is one of my beliefs: they make the individual grow, but, automatically, also the team. The relationship was a normal relationship between a player and a coach. Then it ended. It must be said that the objective and task of the club were also to rejuvenate the squad.”

While Danilo’s departure may have been inevitable due to age and the club’s long-term plans, there is a sense that it could have been handled with greater transparency and respect. His leadership and professionalism were evident throughout his time at the club, and many believe his exit deserved a more fitting conclusion.