Thiago Motta discusses what his Bologna side expects from Juventus

Bologna manager Thiago Motta expects a tough test from Juventus when both sides meet in Serie A this weekend.

Juve heads into that game on the back of a four-game losing streak and they would be desperate to end that terrible run of form.

The Bianconeri paid the price for that run by exiting the Coppa Italia at the semi-final stage and must return to winning ways before their Europa League semi-final matches.

Bologna wants to win as well and would be happy to read Juve’s form guide, which will give them some confidence to go for all three points in the fixture.

Motta knows it would be a tough test and says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“It is never easy, even abroad those who fight to win the championship struggle to play against those who defend themselves very low. Juventus has an important squad but in their game they often stand behind and try to create spaces for when they have the opportunity to attack. We will have to be awake and careful”.

Juve FC Says

We must beat Bologna and halt our current terrible run of form because it will lead us into trouble soon.

We haven’t secured a place inside the top four yet and there is no guarantee we will win the Europa League, so this is a must-win game.