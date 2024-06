The midfielder is talented and has performed well for the team, often starting ahead of more experienced players under Allegri’s management.

However, with Allegri’s departure from Juventus, Miretti now faces the challenge of proving himself to Thiago Motta.

Juve expects him to continue delivering strong performances under the new manager, but there is a possibility he could depart.

The club is open to selling some players, including Miretti. According to a report on Il Bianconero, there is now a significant likelihood that he will leave this summer because Motta does not consider him crucial to retain.

The new Juventus coach has identified key players the club intends to keep, but Miretti does not appear to be among them.