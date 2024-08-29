Juventus has long been one of the most successful teams in European football and the most successful in Italian football.

The Bianconeri have often prioritised success, sometimes at the expense of playing attractive football.

During his first spell as manager, Max Allegri won several trophies, including five consecutive league titles, but few would argue that Juve played particularly attractive football during that time.

The Bianconeri were not a club that most players would choose if they were seeking an attacking style of play.

Their fans also didn’t demand much in the way of entertainment; as long as the team was winning games and trophies, they were content and proud.

The club briefly experimented with a more exciting style under Maurizio Sarri, but he only lasted one season.

After another year under Andrea Pirlo, they returned to Allegri and have now embarked on a new journey, aiming for a more dynamic brand of football.

Thiago Motta, who showcased his style during spells at Spezia and Bologna, brings a bold approach to the game, signalling that Juve has truly entered a new era.

The Motta era of exciting football

Juventus were difficult to watch last season, but now the Bianconeri have become one of the most exciting clubs to follow in Europe.

Motta is only two games into his tenure as manager, but Juve’s style of play has already become a source of enjoyment for fans.

In the matches against Como and Verona, we’ve seen a team eager to control the game, play with intent, entertain, and score goals.

In the past three seasons, Juve often opted to sit back and were frequently outplayed by their opponents, but Motta has changed that approach.

The Old Lady now prioritises dominating games, which aligns with what fans want to see.

As a result, more supporters and neutrals are eager to watch them both on TV and in the stands which has seen Serie A tickets gain in popularity.

Last season, Juve were not considered one of the more watchable teams in Serie A, as they focused more on winning than on entertaining fans.

This has changed, and the number of viewers tuning in to watch their matches has increased.

The Allianz Stadium is also experiencing an uptick in attendance as more fans come to support the Bianconeri.

Away fans are also looking forward to seeing Juventus visit their stadiums, eager to watch the entertainers from Turin in action.

While it’s still early days and some of Juve’s new signings have yet to feature, it’s clear that the Bianconeri are set to provide entertainment to all who watch them this season.