Thiago Motta’s Juventus will face a significant challenge against Napoli this weekend in Serie A, a match that will push them to their limits.

The Bianconeri have been thriving under the new system Motta has introduced, a marked departure from the style they used over the past three seasons.

Despite these changes, Juventus players have adapted well, especially in recent weeks. However, their biggest test of the season so far awaits them in the clash against Napoli.

Napoli, now led by Antonio Conte, will be equally motivated to secure a result against Juventus, adding further intensity to the encounter.

With Juventus competing on four fronts this season, Motta is mindful of the need to manage his squad’s energy. Sky Sports journalist Paolo Aghemo has confirmed that Motta is carefully rotating his players and is expected to make changes for Sunday’s game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The team trained this morning, and Thiago Motta is carefully managing the players’ energy. Thuram is improving significantly, and the starting lineup is expected to be different to the one against PSV.”

The game against Napoli will be tough, and rotating the team could mean we have fresher legs on the pitch. Some of our selections could also give us an element of surprise.

