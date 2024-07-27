Thiago Motta lost his first match as Juventus’ manager yesterday as Nuremberg defeated the Bianconeri 3-0.

After weeks of preparation, Juve faced their first main opponents of the summer and lost the game.

However, it was a weakened Juve side that included mostly Next Gen players and two new signings from the beginning.

Motta would have been impressed with the performance of some of his players despite the loss, but he knows things must get better.

Fans would not worry much about that result as they understand that it is a friendly game, but the Bianconeri gaffer has to ensure his team improves.

After the game, Motta spoke about areas that they need to improve and said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“We can control the game better, keep the ball possession for longer to be organised, tire the opponents out and find the space to attack.

“We did well at times at the start of the second half, but then, in the general disorganization going forward, we let the opponents the opportunity to find space. At the start of the second half, I saw a team that could dominate the opponents and create. This is our idea. We must stretch this moment and try to do it for as long as possible.”

Juve FC Says

It was not a good result for us, but it was a friendly game, and the most important thing was for the players to get some minutes in their legs.