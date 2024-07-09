New Juventus manager Thiago Motta has finally arrived at Continassa on Monday to launch a new and exciting chapter both for himself and the club.

The 41-year-old underwent routine medical tests in the morning alongside his staff, and then spent the day getting to know his new surroundings.

This included an encounter with Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and some quick chats with the fans who gathered in front of Continassa’s gate to greet him.

The Italo-Brazilian then held his first interview as Juventus coach, expressing his delight with the atmosphere at the club.

“I am happy to be here. I have already found myself at ease with the fans who were waiting for me,” said the former Bologna coach in his interview with the club’s official YouTube channel via JuventusNews24.

“There were so many young people out there who have transmitted to me this desire to start the season and see the team in action.

“I am in a wonderful working place. I don’t need to say that this club is historic. Together, I am convinced that we will do a great job.

Motta expects a challenging season ahead, and he’s hoping to go far in the Champions League and collide with the biggest clubs in Europe.

“It will certainly be a demanding season, but at the same time beautiful. There will be many matches and we hope to play the best of them because it means we are doing well. This is our goal.

“I greet you all and hope to see you soon both at our stadium and away. I believe we can count on your support, we will certainly give everything on the pitch so we would all be proud of this team.”