Thiago Motta has spoken about Federico Chiesa’s future, as the attacker is expected to leave Juventus this summer.

Chiesa has been an important player for the Bianconeri in the last few seasons, but injuries and a lack of form have meant he has not met expectations.

The former Fiorentina man’s contract has just one season left, and he has not signed the extension the club has offered him.

Juve does not wish to lose such a top player for free, and they are doing their best to ensure he either signs a new deal or leaves this summer.

Motta is building his first Juve team and will trust some of the players he met at the club, but he is open to Chiesa’s departure.

He has told the club he would have no problem losing the attacker, which has strengthened their desire to cash in on him while they can.

However, there seems to be a shortage of takers, and he might remain with them for another season.

Motta has now delivered an update on the attacker’s future at the club.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He is part of Juventus at the moment and then we will see…”

Juve FC Says

We are beginning a new era under Motta, and any player who does not fit the new manager’s demands must leave.