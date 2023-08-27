Bologna manager Thiago Motta is proud of his team after their superb 1-1 draw against Juventus in Turin.

Juve had been in terrific form from pre-season and won their first league game at Udinese.

However, Bologna had other plans and nearly won in front of a sea of black and white fans.

Juve was looking good coming into the match and fans would have been expecting them to win by several clear goals.

However, Bologna took the lead early and made the Bianconeri struggle to get anything from the game until late on when Dusan Vlahovic equalised for them.

Max Allegri made several changes, but Juve could not find the winner and will now look to get that in their next game.

After the game, Motta said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We played an excellent match from the first to the last minute , knowing when to compact and defend ourselves and knowing when to attack on the counterattack.

“Congratulations to all the players: we must continue like this. There was little to say to the boys today: they wanted to play football, doing things the right way. Today, we can take the bus and go home to sleep peacefully.”

Juve FC Says

We should have won that game and, sadly, we haven’t, considering the way we started the campaign.

However, games like this remind us that we must be at our best all the time to win matches.