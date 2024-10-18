Douglas Luiz has faced significant criticism for his sluggish start at Juventus this season, but manager Thiago Motta has come to his defence, praising the Brazilian midfielder’s attitude and work ethic. Luiz, who joined Juventus from Aston Villa, was regarded as one of the top talents in European football, yet he has struggled to replicate the impressive form that earned him accolades in the Premier League.

Motta’s faith in Luiz is evident as he remains optimistic about the midfielder’s potential. The manager acknowledges that adapting to a new environment can be challenging, particularly for a player of Luiz’s calibre. Despite the struggles, Motta has observed positive signs in Luiz’s attitude, stating, as quoted by Il Bianconero, “I saw a really great attitude. I think he’s really fine.” He highlighted the importance of how players respond to adversity, emphasizing that moments of difficulty can serve as valuable opportunities for growth and self-reflection.

The Juventus manager noted that Luiz has not allowed setbacks to deter him. “He doesn’t stop. He trains and he does it in the right way,” Motta commented, highlighting the midfielder’s commitment to improving. His ability to integrate creativity into both training and matches is a trait that Motta believes will eventually lead to greater contributions on the pitch.

With Teun Koopmeiners sidelined for the upcoming match against Lazio, Luiz may have the opportunity to showcase his skills more prominently. Motta hinted at this possibility, stating, “Let’s see if he starts or participates. But I’m happy.” His praise signals that he views Luiz not just as a backup option but as a player who can play a pivotal role in the team’s midfield.

While Luiz’s performances thus far may not have met the high expectations set for him, both the manager and fans remain hopeful that he can return to form. Motta’s reassurance that he is on the right path could serve as a catalyst for Luiz, motivating him to elevate his game and become an integral part of the Juventus lineup. The pressure is certainly on, but with continued support from his coach, Luiz has the potential to turn his fortunes around and make a significant impact for the Bianconeri as the season progresses.