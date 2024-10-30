Juventus fans are increasingly concerned about the heavy workload placed on Dusan Vlahovic, particularly given the lack of alternative strikers in the squad. After the departure of Moise Kean to Fiorentina in the summer and Arkadiusz Milik facing setbacks in his recovery from injury, the Bianconeri have become heavily reliant on Vlahovic to lead their attack.

This reliance raises significant concerns about the risk of injury for the Serbian forward, especially as he continues to play a large number of matches. While Vlahovic himself may enjoy the opportunity to be the focal point of the team and increase his goal tally, the long-term implications of overworking him could be detrimental to both him and the club.

The situation has prompted questions about what Juventus will do if they need to rest Vlahovic at some point during the season. In response to these concerns, head coach Thiago Motta addressed the issue, stating, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “When he rests we will see the moment and the match we will face, depending on what we need up front. There are many who can play, obviously with different characteristics. We will see in the moment, if this moment will come.”

While Motta’s comments indicate that there are options available, the current squad dynamics suggest a lack of depth in the striker position, which makes relying solely on Vlahovic risky. Juventus is aware that they can sign another striker in January, but until then, the focus remains on maximising Vlahovic’s contributions on the pitch.

For now, the Bianconeri must navigate this challenging period while hoping that Vlahovic can maintain his fitness and form. As the season progresses, finding a suitable alternative will become increasingly critical to ensure that Juventus remains competitive without jeopardising their star striker’s health.