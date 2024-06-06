Juventus will have a new number one in goal next season after Thiago Motta made his choice before being confirmed as the club’s manager.

Juventus wants him to become their next coach, and the Bianconeri already have an agreement with him that he should be signed in a week or less.

The incoming gaffer did a brilliant job as the coach of Bologna and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

The men in black and white are eager to ensure they assemble the right team for next season to end their wait for a new league title.

Juve is already working on several profiles and has an agreement in place to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.

Although Wojciech Szczęsny remains a good goalkeeper, a report on Calciomercato claims the incoming Bianconeri coach prefers Di Gregorio because of his technical skills.

These skills suit his style of play, and Juve could now offload Mattia Perin and their current first-choice keeper.

Juve FC Says

With Motta coming in, a mini-revolution will take place, which will cost some first-teamers their place in the squad.

Wojciech Szczęsny has been brilliant for us, but he must leave if he does not suit the new manager.