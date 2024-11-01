With Juventus managing just one fit striker in Dusan Vlahovic, there is growing concern over his workload and the risk of burnout as he shoulders the team’s attacking responsibilities. Vlahovic has been indispensable for Juve, consistently featuring in the starting XI despite recent inconsistencies in front of goal. This situation has emerged following Arkadiusz Milik’s extended injury absence, which leaves Vlahovic as the sole striker available, especially after the club sold Moise Kean in the summer.

Thiago Motta has expressed awareness of the need to manage Vlahovic’s game time to avoid wearing him down. When asked about potentially resting him in their upcoming match against Udinese, Motta responded, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Could Vlahović rest tomorrow? It could be, it’s a situation that we’ll evaluate today too, as we have the last training session. At this point in the season the players aren’t tired, they’re fine, we all have to give something more, do better. When the time comes, we’ll find the best solution to let Vlahovic rest.”

While Motta sees the importance of rest, he also emphasises that Vlahovic and his teammates are not yet fatigued and still have a duty to push harder. This balancing act is critical; Vlahovic’s presence on the pitch is essential for Juve’s attack, yet over-reliance on him could impact his productivity in the long run. Managing this effectively, especially with Juve’s ambitions in Serie A, requires Motta to be strategic about when and how to rest Vlahovic.

With Milik expected to remain sidelined until the new year, Juve will likely look to bolster their front line during the January transfer window, which may provide the needed depth to lighten Vlahovic’s load. Until then, Juventus might need to consider temporary solutions, such as rotating players into forward positions or adjusting their attacking tactics to mitigate Vlahovic’s workload. Effective management will not only preserve Vlahovic’s form but also ensure that Juventus remains competitive in their bid for the Serie A title.