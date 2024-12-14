Weston McKennie made a decisive impact in Juventus’ midweek clash against Manchester City, coming off the bench to score the team’s second goal. The American midfielder had been sidelined with an injury for several weeks but marked his return by demonstrating that he could still be a key player for the club.

Juventus’ summer transfer activity saw them add at least three midfielders to their squad, pushing McKennie down the pecking order. He was deemed surplus to requirements and placed on the transfer market, a clear signal that his future at the club was uncertain. However, McKennie refused to give up. Through hard work and determination, he fought his way back into favour under Thiago Motta, who now appears to have great faith in the American’s abilities.

While some of Juventus’ new midfield signings have struggled to adapt, McKennie has seized the opportunity to impress. His performance against Manchester City not only secured the victory but also highlighted his potential to reclaim a starting role in the team. Reflecting on McKennie’s impact, Motta praised the midfielder’s contribution and hinted that he could start in the upcoming match against Venezia.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Motta said: “He can play as a starter. I’m lucky to have players with different characteristics who can give a lot. Weston came in very well and helped the team when they needed it. For the goal, he has physical and athletic characteristics that he definitely needs to improve for his level, he has to get to the penalty area. He scored a beautiful goal, not only for the finishing, but for how the team did before, coming out the ball playing from the back, with quality, intensity, getting to the opponent’s area. He was there, he gets there, he has this physique to be able to get to the area lucid to finish the action.”

McKennie’s resilience and recent performances have been remarkable. It’s hard to believe that just a few months ago, he was on the transfer list. Now, he looks set to be one of Juventus’ most important players for the remainder of the season.