Italian journalist Francesco Cosatti explains how former Juventus managers Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor were sacked amidst different circumstances.
The Italo-Brazilian coach only lasted eight months in Turin before receiving his marching orders last March following back-to-back thrashings at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina, in addition to a humiliating Coppa Italia elimination against Empoli, and a Champions League exit against PSV Eindhoven.
The Serie A giants replaced Motta with Tudor, who managed to secure a Top Four spot in the final minutes of the campaign.
The difference between Thiago Motta & Igor Tudor departures from Juventus
The Croatian was then confirmed as permanent manager when the club failed to sign Antonio Conte, but like his predecessor, his tenure proved short-lived.
On Monday morning, Juventus announced the sacking of the 46-year-old, who has been temporarily replaced by Next Gen manager Massimo Brambilla until the appointment of a new permanent boss.
Nevertheless, Cosatti insists that the two dismissals occurred amidst different circumstances, as Motta’s sacking was far more dramatic and volatile.
“On a human level, I’d say that Tudor’s departure wasn’t too dramatic,” said the Sky Sport Italian correspondent via JuventusNews24.
“It’s certainly different from the final weeks of Thiago Motta’s experience, if we want to make the closest possible comparison from a chronological perspective. The end of Thiago Motta’s experience was certainly more traumatic from this perspective.”
Tudor still had the locker room’s support?
Cosatti thus firmly believes that Tudor, unlike his predecessor, never lost the dressing room, as evidenced by Mattia Perin’s words of support on Sunday night.
“From what we can conclude, Igor Tudor’s relationship with the squad was still decent. Mattia Perin’s words that we heard last night were indicative, in my opinion, and he responded clearly.
“Mattia Perin is one of the key figures in this group and knows the dynamics of a dressing room very well.”
