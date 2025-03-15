Thiago Motta has insisted that he is not concerned about the increasing rumours surrounding his potential sacking by Juventus. The former midfielder, who took over as the Bianconeri’s manager in the summer, has faced growing pressure as his team’s performances have fallen short of expectations. Juventus had high hopes when Motta replaced Massimiliano Allegri, but the club has not performed much better than under their previous manager, leaving fans frustrated and calling for a change.

The season has been underwhelming, and the team’s struggles have led many to question Motta’s capabilities, with critics highlighting his inexperience as a coach. Despite this, Motta remains unperturbed by the speculation surrounding his future. Juventus’ most recent defeat to Atalanta has intensified calls for his sacking, and now more than ever, the pressure is on him to turn things around. The team faces a crucial match this weekend against Fiorentina, and anything less than a win could leave Motta in an even more precarious position.

The club would prefer to retain Motta as manager until the end of the season, but if the poor results continue, his time at the club could come to an end much sooner. Despite the mounting rumours, Motta seems focused on the immediate task at hand and has refused to be drawn into discussions about his future. When asked about the ongoing speculation, he made it clear that his priority is not his future but rather the next match. He stated, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“My future is not the priority. The priority is tomorrow’s match. We played well, we have to play a great match.”

While Motta’s attitude is admirable, the reality is that the pressure to perform is growing, and if the results do not improve, it is likely that the club will have to make a decision. Juventus are a club with high expectations, and despite Motta’s defiance of the rumours, the possibility of his departure remains ever-present. If the team continues to falter, the club may be forced to act and seek a change in leadership.