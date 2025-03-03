The Juventus Curva Sud ultras made their voice heard on Sunday night as they marched toward the J|Hotel where the squad was gathering.

The Bianconeri faithful have had enough with the team’s disappointing display, berating the players for their lack of effort on the pitch. The situation reached a head following the club’s shambolic Coppa Italia elimination at the hands of Empoli, which only ensued seven days following their Champions League exit in Eindhoven.

So while Juventus decided to retreat at Continassa in preparation for Monday night’s Serie A fixture against Hellas Verona, they were visited by an angry mob of supporters on Sunday.

The Juventus ultras invited all supporters to join them on a march that began at the Allianz Stadium before heading towards the club’s hotel.

According to Calciomercato, no one was saved from the fans’ wrath, with a large banner saying it all: “Absent management, embarrassing coach and players. You’ve pissed us off, all of you.”

Moreover, the source reveals that Thiago Motta was singled out with a few chants, including: “Thiago Motta is a piece of s***”.

But while the ultras were hoping for a confrontation with members of the management or perhaps a few players, no one came out from the J|Hotel to meet them, as the club clearly wanted to avoid an undesired scene.

Therefore, the source expects the demonstration to continue on Monday when Juventus host Verona at the Allianz Stadium. And this time, the players and the directors won’t be able to hide behind any walls.

Therefore, we can expect a heated atmosphere this evening at the stadium, but the important thing for the Bianconeri is to secure a victory that catapults them back into title contention, as it would reduce the gap with league leaders Inter to just six points.