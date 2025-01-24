Randal Kolo Muani is finally a Juventus player after some delays, and he is now available to play for the team in their upcoming match against Napoli this weekend. Juventus fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of a new attacker, and the club hopes that Kolo Muani will meet expectations and score some goals to help improve their attacking options.

With Juventus needing to get back in the title race, this game against Napoli is a crucial one. Kolo Muani now faces the challenge of fitting into a team that has relied heavily on Dusan Vlahovic for goals this season. While Vlahovic has been the main striker, Kolo Muani will provide much-needed competition for places up front, along with Nicolas Gonzalez.

Motta was asked if Kolo Muani had earned a place in the starting XI for the match against Napoli, and he stated, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Can he start? We will see Randal, he is available, he is in the group, we will see if he will start or not. The important thing is to have taken a player of his level, because we think he can cover the need that there is here, in a big team like Juventus. And that he can help the team to win matches.”

MUNICH, GERMANY – JULY 09: Randal Kolo Muani of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammate Jules Kounde during the UEFA EURO 2024 Semi-Final match between Spain and France at Munich Football Arena on July 09, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

While Kolo Muani will be eager to start and prove himself, Motta has to balance the team for such a critical fixture. The match against Napoli is a significant challenge, and Juventus will need to be cautious and tactical in their approach. Whether or not Kolo Muani starts, he will be keen to make an impact and show his worth to the team.

In conclusion, Kolo Muani’s arrival offers Juventus more options in attack, and the upcoming game against Napoli presents an opportunity for him to make his mark. It will be interesting to see if he can quickly settle into the team and help Juventus improve their chances of success this season.