Juventus aims to sign several players before the transfer window closes, with a winger likely to arrive in the coming days.

The Bianconeri are currently in talks to add Nicolas Gonzalez to their squad, and the Argentine might not be the only player making the move to Turin.

Juve has scouted several options for that position, and one player who has caught Thiago Motta’s attention is FC Porto’s Francisco Conceição.

While Motta is keen on signing Gonzalez, he is also eager to work with the Portuguese winger. Conceição is one of the most exciting young attackers and showcased his skills in substitute appearances for Portugal at Euro 2024.

Motta believes the 21-year-old has specific attributes that would make him a great fit for his team.

However, according to Tuttojuve, Juve is struggling to finalise the deal as they are far from meeting Porto’s demands.

The Bianconeri are pushing for a loan-to-buy arrangement, but the Portuguese club is not interested in this offer.

Juve FC Says

Conceição has caught the eye of our board for some time, but he has to be affordable before we can sign him, especially if we are successful in signing Gonzalez.