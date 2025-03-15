Thiago Motta is constantly adjusting his squad, and there is no indication that he will stop making tactical changes any time soon.

The Juventus manager has seen his team struggle on multiple occasions this season, with poor form among his players being a significant factor. Given the club’s high expectations, the men in black and white anticipated winning more matches than they have so far. As the season nears its conclusion, their remaining fixtures are crucial, and every game is now considered a must-win encounter.

Motta is determined to get the best out of his underperforming players, and one individual who particularly needs improvement is Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutchman arrived at the Allianz Stadium as a midfielder but has yet to make a significant impact in that role. Since his arrival, he has struggled to assert himself in central midfield, prompting concerns about his effectiveness in Juventus’ system.

Recognising the need for change, Motta is reportedly considering a tactical adjustment to help Koopmeiners contribute more effectively. According to Calciomercato, the Juventus manager is looking to deploy the Netherlands international in a wider attacking role instead of his usual midfield position. The decision stems from the belief that he may be better suited to operating in a more advanced or wide position, where his attributes could be utilised more effectively.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

There is a strong possibility that Koopmeiners will be tested in this new role in Juventus’ next match, as Motta appears convinced that a positional switch could unlock his full potential. The manager’s willingness to experiment reflects his broader tactical approach, which prioritises adaptability and optimisation of player strengths.

However, failing to get the best out of Koopmeiners could lead to further scrutiny of Motta’s transfer decisions. If the Dutchman continues to struggle despite the tactical shift, it may reinforce criticism that Juventus has signed players who do not fit seamlessly into the system. Motta’s ability to extract performances from his squad will be crucial in determining how successful this positional change turns out to be.

As Juventus continue their push for a strong finish to the season, all eyes will be on whether Koopmeiners can thrive in his new role and justify the manager’s faith in his potential.