Juventus remains keen on adding a new winger to their squad after deeming Federico Chiesa and Filip Kostic surplus to requirements.

The men in black and white are in the middle of a revolution, continuing to improve their group.

Thiago Motta is making drastic changes and seems to have sorted out his midfield and defence.

Juve wants more changes in attack, having cut at least two key players. The men in black and white believe new faces need to come in.

They had wanted to sign Karim Adeyemi and seemed to have reached an agreement with the player, but they could not sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Juve is now targeting a move for Nicolas Gonzalez of Fiorentina and Galeno of FC Porto.

Galeno seems to be ahead of the Argentinian, and the Bianconeri are looking to lower their financial outlay to finalise a deal for him as soon as possible.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims Juve is willing to send struggling Tiago Djalo as part of their offer to FC Porto for Galeno.

Motta does not think Djalo is good enough for his team and is willing to sacrifice the defender.

Juve FC Says

We have more than enough defence cover, so if adding Djalo to our offer will bring Galeno closer to us, we should do it.