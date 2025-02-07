Thiago Motta is not underestimating Como as he prepares his Juventus side for their upcoming clash this weekend. Despite the significant gap between the two teams in the Serie A table, the Juventus manager understands that no match can be taken lightly, particularly in the second half of the season when every point becomes crucial.

The Bianconeri are considered strong favourites heading into this fixture, but Como have shown resilience and continue to strengthen their squad in a bid to secure their Serie A status beyond this season. For clubs battling relegation, the latter half of the campaign is when the fight for survival intensifies, and Como will be desperate to pick up as many points as possible. Juventus are fully aware of this and are determined to avoid any level of complacency that could allow their opponents to capitalise.

While Juventus are likely out of the Serie A title race, the battle for the top four remains highly competitive. Dropping points at this stage could have significant consequences, as multiple clubs are fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League. The Bianconeri cannot afford any slip-ups, and securing all three points against Como is imperative if they wish to maintain their position among Italy’s elite.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Thiago Motta has made it clear that his team must approach this match with complete focus and determination. Como have already proven they can be difficult opponents, having caused problems for teams such as Atalanta, Milan, and Roma this season. Speaking ahead of the fixture, Motta acknowledged the challenge his side will face, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “A complicated match. We must have maximum concentration and determination to play a great match. They have put teams like Atalanta, Milan and Roma in difficulty. We will need a great match.”

Motta’s comments underline the importance of respecting Como, as any team overlooked in Serie A has the potential to spring a surprise. Juventus must ensure they approach the game with the right mindset, as failing to do so could prove costly. With the stakes high in the race for a top-four finish, the Bianconeri will need to be at their best to secure a vital victory.