Lewis Ferguson remains a name firmly on Juventus’ radar as the Scottish midfielder continues his journey back to full fitness following a year-long injury. The former Aberdeen star, who has been a standout performer for Bologna, saw his career trajectory take a detour after tearing his ACL, an injury that sidelined him for nearly a year. Now back on the pitch, Ferguson is beginning to remind fans and scouts alike why he was so highly rated before his setback.

Thiago Motta, now at the helm of Juventus, previously managed Ferguson during his time at Bologna. The midfielder was an integral part of Motta’s system, and it is no surprise that the Juventus boss is keen to reunite with him. Reports from Il Bianconero confirm that Ferguson remains a target for the Bianconeri, and Motta is hopeful the club will act on their longstanding interest.

Juventus’ midfield situation adds further intrigue to this potential move. Summer signings Khephren Thuram, Teun Koopmeiners, and Douglas Luiz were expected to solidify the team’s midfield. While Thuram has been a consistent performer, Koopmeiners and Luiz have struggled to adapt to life at the Allianz Stadium, leaving room for speculation about further reinforcements. Juventus remains confident that their new signings will improve, but Ferguson’s familiarity with Motta’s tactical setup and his proven quality at Bologna make him an appealing option.

Bologna’s reluctance to sell Ferguson last season was largely due to his injury, but should he prove his fitness and return to form, it is likely that interest in him will reignite. Ferguson’s technical ability, work rate, and understanding of Motta’s style make him a natural fit for Juventus, should they decide to make a move.

The coming months will be critical for both Ferguson and Juventus. For Ferguson, staying fit and performing consistently will be key to attracting serious offers. For Juventus, weighing the need for another midfield addition against their current squad’s potential improvement will shape their January transfer window strategy. A move for Ferguson could provide the Bianconeri with the perfect balance of familiarity and quality in a player who is eager to make an impact at the highest level.