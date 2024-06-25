New Juventus coach Thiago Motta has rendered his decision over the futures of Mattia De Sciglio and Timothy Weah.

The 41-year-old is currently working alongside the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli to define next season’s squad.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, De Sciglio won’t be part of Motta’s plans.

The 31-year-old shared a solid bond with former Juventus coach Max Allegri dating back to their time together at Milan.

The versatile fullback has been on the Old Lady’s books since 2017, and has a contract running for another year.

Nevertheless, Motta doesn’t intend to rely on his services next season. Therefore Giuntoli will be looking to sell the former Milan man and collect a small transfer fee.

The Italian has recently returned from an ACL injury that forced him to miss the vast majority of the campaign.

On the other hand, the new Juventus coach has reportedly expressed his desire to keep Weah at Continassa.

The USMNT couldn’t carve himself a starting berth in his maiden campaign in Italian football.

Nevertheless, Motta believes the 24-year-old can be useful as an offensive winger in his 4-2-3-1 system.

He can either play on the right side as he often does for the American national team, or as an inverted winger cutting from the left.

The former Lille and Paris Saint-Germain player is tied to the Bianconeri with a contract valid until June 2028.