All Juventus fans are delighted that their team is now fielding youngsters, as this is a source of pride for most clubs.

Although the Bianconeri have a thriving youth academy, they haven’t relied heavily on young players in recent seasons, particularly over the last three years.

While Max Allegri gave debuts to a few youngsters, he didn’t trust them enough to keep them in the team for long.

Motta is changing this approach, making Kenan Yildiz and Samuel Mbangula regular starters in his lineup.

Nicolo Savona has also joined these young talents, earning significant minutes for Juventus this season.

This marks a new era at the club, where players will be given opportunities regardless of age, as long as they perform well in training during the week.

Juve supporters are enjoying this shift, but the club must be cautious about how much it depends on its young players moving forward.

Youngsters do not win trophies

Although Juventus is committed to a long-term plan with Motta, allowing him to integrate several youngsters, the club still expects success.

Players develop into top talents by gaining regular game time, and youngsters like Yildiz will benefit from playing often. However, overusing them doesn’t guarantee success will come any faster.

Juve must recognise that these players are too young to play every game, no matter how skilled or capable they may be.

For instance, Yildiz also receives significant playing time with his national team. Over the course of a full season, he could end up playing 60 or more games across all competitions.

This is an excessive load for a 19-year-old, and it increases the risk of injuries, which could affect his long-term health.

Even experienced players are already voicing concerns about the growing workload in modern football. Juventus must help protect their youngsters by managing their playing time carefully.

It’s understandable why Motta has leaned on some of these young players at the start of his tenure. However, with the squad now bolstered by more experienced players, it’s time to give the youngsters some rest.

They should continue to train with the first team and could be used as impact substitutes or given starts in less crucial games.

These young talents are exciting to watch, but if Juventus aims to win trophies this season, they will need to rely more on their seasoned professionals and avoid overexposing their younger players to too many minutes too soon.