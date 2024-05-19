Bologna manager Thiago Motta has reportedly picked six technical collaborators to join him at Juventus next season.

The young tactician rose to prominence this season after leading the Emilians towards their first-ever Champions League qualification.

But with his contract expiring in June, he’s free to sign for a new club this summer.

Bologna are desperate to retain the manager’s services and will try to convince him to sign a new contract.

However, many accounts believe that the tactician already has an agreement in principle to join Juventus.

In fact, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve) goes on to name six persons who should join him at Continassa next season.

This is the team that he has assembled during his young managerial career and has been working in total harmony at Bologna.

First, we begin with his two main assistants. Simon Colinet is the one in charge of the team’s athletic preparations. The source describes him as the person who shouts the loudest during Bologna’s training session.

Motta’s other assistant is Alexandre Hugeux. The two men often discuss tactics and other matters during the match.

Thiago’s brother-in-law Flavio Francisco Garcia should also join the staff. The latter would work on match analyses along with Alessandro Colasante who has been working with Motta since their time together at Genoa.

Alfred Dossou Yovo will act as the goalkeepers’ coach. In France, he is famous for developing Mike Maignan during his early days.

Yovo will be assisted by 28-year-old Iago Lozano, an Argentine who began training goalkeepers at Villarreal in 2018.