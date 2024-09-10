Juventus will reportedly have five new captains and locker-room leaders under the rein of Thiago Motta.

The club’s squad underwent a major overhaul during the summer. A host of household names left the club in the previous months, and they were replaced by eight new signings, in addition to several Next Gen starlets who have been promoted to the first team.

Therefore, the newly shaped squad requires new leadership, especially following the departure of old senators like Alex Sandro, Wojciech Szczesny and Adrien Rabiot.

For his part, Danilo has been the club’s official captain since Leonardo Bonucci’s departure last summer, but his role has significantly diminished with Motta in charge, only earning five minutes in the first three rounds of the season.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, a new leadership has arisen at Continassa.

The pink newspaper names five Juventus stars who will act as the new locker-room leaders and could be sharing the captain’s armband throughout the season.

Federico Gatti is the most obvious name on the list since he wore the armband in the first three matches of the season.

Nevertheless, Motta hinted that others could also serve as captains during the campaign.

The source thus believes Gleison Bremer could be one of them after cementing himself as a genuine senator at the club.

The same goes for Dusan Vlahovic, Andrea Cambiaso and Manuel Locatelli who have been displaying character and leadership both on the pitch and in the dressing room.